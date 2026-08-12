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The Town of New Glasgow Water Supply is Holding Up This Summer

Aug 12, 2026 | Local News

 The Town of New Glasgow released a statement on the town’s water supply, which is not currently under water restrictions.  

The release states 2026 reservoir water levels are above normal levels due to the amount of rainfall in the watershed area over the spring and summer and a significant amount of snow melt over the winter months which has resulted in a full reservoir well into the summer season. 

The Town of New Glasgow stated they continuously monitors reservoir levels, weather and daily customer flows as part of the regular Water Facility operation and does have a protocol to implement water restrictions during periods of low water levels in the reservoir when required. At this time the Town does not require these restrictions to be activated. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.