The Trews, Natalie MacMaster Capture East Coast Music Awards

Several artists with local connections picked up trophies, as the first group of winners at the

2023 East Coast Music Awards were announced in Halifax last night.

The Trews of Antigonish won the ECMA for Rock Recording of the Year for their record “Wanderer” .

Inverness County fiddler Natalie MacMaster is the recipient of the Director’s Special Achievement Award. It is one of 10 honourary awards to be conferred at the ECMA’s this year.

MacMaster has a 40 year career in the music industry that has taken her around the world. She has won Juno, ECMA, and CCMA Awards, including a Grammy for her collaboration on YoYo Ma’s album, “Songs of Joys and Peace”. She has shared the stage with many top artists, including Alison Kraus, Michael MacDonald, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Carlos Santana. She also became one of the youngest recipients of the Order of Canada in 2006