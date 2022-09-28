Listen Live
Due to hosting the Emergency Power workers, we have had to change the shower times for our free Community Showers & Comfort station.
Weekdays 7:30-8:30am, 1-4pm & 7-8pm
Holidays and Weekends 7:30-9am & 3-4pm
#postfiona🌀
Going for days without power is a huge challenge. We know how tough this has been for our customers. You count on us to keep you connected and it’s a responsibility we take seriously. Our crews continue to work through Fiona’s damage.
Here's the latest update for your region.
Power is restored & trees removed from our driveway entrance. @ns_moi will be open today until 4:30 with free admission.
Drop in to visit our exhibits, charge your devices, use our public internet, enjoy a free tea or coffee & a Scottish oatcake.
Keppoch Mountain Sustains Significant Damage from post-Tropi...8:53 am | Read Full Article
The manager of Keppoch Mountain said the damage at the local facility is devastating. Justine Simpson, manager of Keppoch, said they are still assessing the damage, noting the more trails they get to, the more gutting it is in terms of recognizing the severity of the damage. She said it will take a lot of […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Surveys Damage left behind by Fi...7:56 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Antigonish and Pictou County Tuesday to survey some of the devastation left in the wake of post-Tropical Storm Fiona. Fraser said the federal government wanted to make sure it offered support, not just in the aftermath but also in the lead up to the historic storm. He said […]
Zach Houde, Alex Fedchun, and Ben Hadley are St. FX and AUS ...12:48 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX Football has announced their athletes of the week. The Offensive Athlete of the Week is X-Men receiver Zach Houde. The first year Climate and Environmental Science student from Thetford Mines, Quebec scored two touchdowns in the X-Mens 26-7 win over Mount Allison on Sunday. He had nine catches in the game for 178 […]