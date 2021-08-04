Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
There was a candidates forum this morning, involving the five people on the ballot in the riding of Antigonish in the August 17th provincial election. http://bit.ly/3jqylXG
Pictou County Councillors were confronted by firefighters last night over funding issues. http://bit.ly/2VwsM1w
Two New Cases of COVID-19 In Nova Scotia2:16 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported two new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 11, with one person in hospital. The two new cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported […]
Pictou County Fire Fighters Not Pleased with Council’s...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou County councilors who arrived to attend last night’s regular monthly meeting in person were greeted by a line of fire trucks from departments across the county. Firefighters were there to show their support for departments unhappy with council’s plans to deal with funding issues. Five of the county’s volunteer departments, because of their smaller […]
Sport Results from Sunday, August 16:27 am | Read Full Article
AGR August 1st Results Heatherton Warriors 7 Carmie MacInnis St Joseph’s Chiefs 4 In 8 innings Winning Pitcher Adam Anderson 6k Losing Pitcher Craig Macdonald 3 k Top Hitters for Heatherton were: Ricky Bowie; Single, Double, 3 RBI’s. Adam Anderson; Double, 3 RBI’s. For the Chiefs were: Jarron Green: 2 Singles, 2 […]