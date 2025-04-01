Theatre Antigonish Celebrates 50 Years of Entertainment this Weekend

Theatre Antigonish will be celebrating half a century of entertaining local audiences this weekend. The amateur theatre company will hold a 50th anniversary Gala on Saturday night at the Bauer Theatre on the St. FX University Campus.

The curator of the show is Natasha MacKinnon, a long-time performer, supporter and current board member. MacKinnon says the evening will feature a snapshot of some of the Theatre Antigonish productions from the past 50 years.

MacKinnon says the audience will see some very familiar faces at the gala along with some new performers from recent productions.

The evening will begin with a reception at 6:45 pm, which includes a silent auction. The gala performance will be at 7:30. Tickets for the gala are on sale, seating is limited.