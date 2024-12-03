Theatre Antigonish, Festival Antigonish and Festival Antigonish Foundation Launch “Raise the Curtain” Fund-Raising Campaign

Three performing arts organizations at the Bauer Theatre on the St. FX University campus have launched a fund-raising drive. The amateur company Theatre Antigonish which is celebrating 50 years, the professional company Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and the Festival Antigonish Foundation have joined forces in what they call the Raise the Curtain Campaign. To mark 50 years of Art and Connection, the three organizations hope to raise $50,000.

Managing Director of Festival and Theatre Antigonsh, Caleb Marshall says this campaign is an opportunity to share recent achievements of the two companies, but there are also challenges

More details on the Raise the Curtain Campaign can be found on the Festival Antigonish web site at www.festivalantigonish.ca. Paper documents outlining the campaign, areas of need and how to donate can also picked up at the Bauer Theatre Box Office and the Town and County Library.

You can also contribute to Theatre Antigonish, Festival Antigonish and the Festival Antigonish Foundation online at www.canadahelps.org. You can also contact Caleb Marshall at caleb@festivalantigonish.ca and he will guide you through the process.