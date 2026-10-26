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Theatre Baddeck receives $400,000 in Federal Funding

Oct 26, 2026 | Local News

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jamie Battiste has announced $400,000 in federal funding to the Theatre Baddeck Society’s new venue.

A performance at Theatre Baddeck (ACOA photo)

The funding will go towards new energy-efficient theatre lighting, flooring and draperies, as well as a range of audio and visual equipment. Since its relocation to a new venue in early 2025, the Theatre Baddeck Society completed renovations to improve the facility. This next phase will involve equipping the space with the technology and infrastructure needed to support increasingly diverse and professional productions, making it even more versatile and accessible to both artists and audiences.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.