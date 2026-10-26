Theatre Baddeck receives $400,000 in Federal Funding

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jamie Battiste has announced $400,000 in federal funding to the Theatre Baddeck Society’s new venue.
The funding will go towards new energy-efficient theatre lighting, flooring and draperies, as well as a range of audio and visual equipment. Since its relocation to a new venue in early 2025, the Theatre Baddeck Society completed renovations to improve the facility. This next phase will involve equipping the space with the technology and infrastructure needed to support increasingly diverse and professional productions, making it even more versatile and accessible to both artists and audiences.