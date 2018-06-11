Theme Song and Video for Special Olympics National Summer Released

With 50 days to go before the opening of the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish, Games organizers have released a theme song and video. It’s called “Let me Win”,

written and recorded by multiple East Coast Music Award winning artist Charlie A’Court and a group of Special Olympics Athletes from across the province.

“Let Me Win” is based the Special Olympics Motto by the same name. The song was recorded at Juno Award Winning Musician Joel Plaskett’s New Scotland Yard Studio in late April.