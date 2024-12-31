Theodore was the Most Popular Name for a Newborn in Nova Scotia in 2024

The most popular name for a newborn in Nova Scotia in 2024 was Theodore.

The province’s Department of Vital Statistics says other names in the top 10 are William, Jack, Noah, Charlotte, Amelia, Oliver, Benjamin, Olivia and Levi.

There are a few new names gaining popularity such as Hazel, and some old favourites are coming back, including Lucas and Owen.

As of Monday, there were 7,154 registered births in Nova Scotia in 2024.

Oliver was the top baby name in 2023.

Nova Scotia began formally registering births on August 1st, 1864; and the most popular names that year were Mary and John.