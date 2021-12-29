Listen Live
A Nova Scotia Health outreach vaccine clinic is being held today at @STFXUniversity offering Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 5+.
💪 Drop in today!
Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. FX University - Keating Centre Conference Rooms
1100 Convocation Blvd, Antigonish
Road conditions in the province today, drive carefully, for Carmie MacInnis Insurance Antigonish.
Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says Second Half of the...11:10 am | Read Full Article
Looking back on 2021 Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says the year has been a whirlwind. In the span of a few months, Morrow went from capturing the PC Party nomination in the riding, to winning a seat in the election, and appointed to cabinet as the Agriculture Minister. He says it’s been a lot of […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a Lot of Local Projects mov...10:53 am | Read Full Article
For Central Nova MP Sean Fraser it has been a big year. Personally, his family increased by one with the birth of a son, Jack on July 4th. Fraser was re-elected in the recent federal election and was also appointed to cabinet as the Minister of Immigration. Fraser says there was also movement on a […]
Randy Crouse of Antigonish named Baseball Canada Volunteer o...9:28 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish’s Randy Crouse is the recipient of the 2021 Baseball Canada Volunteer of the Year Award. Created in 2001, the award is meant to recognize the contribution of a dedicated, enthusiastic person who has devoted at least ten years of volunteering within their provincial association. A post on the Baseball Canada Web site stated Crouse […]