There will be No Involuntary Layoffs at Coady International Institute; Long-Time Coady Staffer Gord Cunningham to Lead Institute as Executive Director

In a letter to the StFX campus community, university president Kent MacDonald announced

there will not be any involuntary layoffs within the Coady International Institute.

MacDonald also said Dr. June Webber, vice president of the institute and extension program, recommended the Coady will be best served by an executive director. Webber’s last day at the Coady will be March 8, after which Gord Cunningham will serve as the executive director of the Coady. Cunningham will report to Kevin Wamsley, StFX’s Academic Vice President and Provost.

Cunningham has over 30 years of experience in community economic development, community-based microfinance and asset-based community development in Canada and around the world. He’s been with the Coady for 22 years.

MacDonald thanked Webber for her leadership and dedication to Coady over the last three years.

On January 23, MacDonald issued a letter stating Coady International Institute faculty and staff were informed of planned program and structural changes. MacDonald said the Coady has been running a deficit for a number of years. The university made an offer to staff at the Coady to determine if any are interested in a voluntary departure from the institute. At the time, MacDonald said they would be faced with laying people off if the university wasn’t able to reduce staffing costs through voluntary departures.