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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

This afternoon’s AGR Fastpitch game between Heatherton & the U17 Chiefs, scheduled for 1 pm, has been cancelled.

May 30, 2026 | Local Events Cancellations


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year