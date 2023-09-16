Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
It is with extreme disappointment that we’re forced to cancel the 32nd Annual X-Men Hockey Golf Scramble today. The course is currently under water & is closed for the day. Please stayed tuned with follow up details once we have them sorted out. Keep safe out there. @XMenhockey
Hey #Antigonish! Do you recognize these two women? The women entered a clothing store in Antigonish, took approximately $1000 worth of clothing, and left without paying. Pls. call 902-863-6500 or CrimeStoppers if you recognize them.
Congrats to Aaron MacDonald, this week’s 50/50 winner taking home $215!
http://goxgo.ca/5050 #goxgo
Nova Scotians Urged to be Ready for Hurricane Lee12:22 pm | Read Full Article
While Hurricane Lee is not expecting to deliver as powerful a punch to the province as Fiona last September, Nova Scotians are being urged to be ready. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says this will be a serious storm, with the potential to cause risks and interrupt power. Fraser encourages local residents to listen to […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Remembers Former Guysborough Dis...12:18 pm | Read Full Article
Tributes are continuing to come in for former Guysborough District Warden and provincial cabinet minister Lloyd Hines, who died earlier this week. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Hines will be missed, adding he was a good person who worked hard for his community. Fraser says he crossed paths with Hines many times as he […]
Sports Roundup – September 166:30 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS A pair of Soccer shut-outs for the Blue and White in Sackville. The #8 ranked X-Women remain undefeated as they blanked the Mount Allison Mounties 4-0. League leading scorer Amanda Smith added to her goal tally with a pair, giving her nine on the season as she helped her X squad improve to […]