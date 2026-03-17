Thorburn’s Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena named Nova Scotia Winner of Kraft Hockeyville

The Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn is the provincial winner of Kraft Hockeyville.

With the win, the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission will receive $50,000 for upgrades to the local facility, which opened in 1974. On March 21, Kraft Hockeyville will announce the two finalists, with a national vote deciding which arena will win $250,000 and play host to an NHL pre-season game. The runner up gets $100,000.

Randy Palmer, president of the District 13 Recreation and Planning commission, said the commission started in 1971. He said this is the third time the Ivor MacDonald Arena participated in the Kraft Hockeyville competition.

The competition began with nominations and rallies from January 1 to March 1, followed by judging, which is 80 per cent based on story submissions and 20 per cent on rally points, based on photos, notes and reactions to the arena’s rally page.

Along with the $50,000, the Ivor MacDonald Arena will also get $10,000 worth of hockey equipment and along with food for a local food bank. Palmer said the commission is fortunate to have a lot of community support and a great group of volunteers, adding everyone is excited.