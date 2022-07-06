Three Antigonish Churches Open For Visits As Part of Antigonish Highland Games; Four other Churches Offering Virtual Tours

During Antigonish Highland Games week, visitors and area residents will get a chance to visit

several local churches.

Three Antigonish churches will be open for visits on Saturday, St. James United, St. Paul’s Anglican and St. Ninian’s Cathedral from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s being coordinated by the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia with local officials.

Virtual tours of the three churches as well as others in the local area are being posted this week on the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia Facebook Page. Other churches that will be featured this week on Facebook include St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Arisaig, St. George’s Catholic in Georgeville, Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic in Ballantyne’s Cove and St. David’s United in Cape George.

Trust Regional Representative Margaret Herdman says visitors and locals alike learn more about the churches.

For those who visit St. Ninian’s Cathedral on Saturday, a conservator who is currently working on restoring Saint John will be in the sanctuary will talk about the restoration project underway at the church.