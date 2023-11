Three Antigonish Runners Compete at Canadian Cross Country Championships in Ottawa

Three Antigonish runners competed at the Canadian Cross Country Championships in Ottawa over the weekend.

Sarah Wallace finished 13th in the 11to 15 female age group, Calder MacKenze was 36th in the 11 to 15 males and Conlan MacKenzie placed 48th in the 16 to 19 male category.

More than 250 athletes from across Canada competed in each event