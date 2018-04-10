Three ATM’s found in Antigonish County

Antigonish County RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying thieves who took three Automated Teller Machines.

On Saturday, officers received a call from a Brierly Brook resident who found three ATM’s on their property. They were found down an embankment on School Road. It’s believed they were left there sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police had to get a tow truck to retrieve the machines and bring them back to the detachment to be examined by Forensic Identification Technicians.

If you have any information on this incident call the RCMP at (902) 863-6500 or 1-800-803-RCMP. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.