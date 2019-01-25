Three Bidders in the Hunt for the Highway 104 Twinning Project

The prequalification phase for the Highway 104 twinning request for proposals is complete.

The provincial Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department say Dexter Nova Alliance, a collaboration between Nova Construction and Dexter Construction; Atlantic Safelink Partners and Osprey Transportation Solutions have qualified to bid on the twinning project.

A request for proposals will be issued to the three successful partnerships in the coming weeks for construction and maintenance. The project calls for the twinning of 38 kilometres of the 104 between Sutherlands River and Antigonish, as well as new interchanges and bridges.

A P3 model is being used for this project, but the province is not considering tolls to finance it. The province expects to announce the winning bidder early next year. The twinning of the Highway is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.