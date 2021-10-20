Three Candidates for Chief, 30 for Council in Pictou Landing Band Elections

The final list of candidates for band elections in the Pictou Landing First Nation has been released. Tuesday was the deadline for nominated candidates to have their name withdrawn from the ballot.

There are three candidates running for Chief, down from six on the preliminary list. Current Chief Andrea Paul is seeking re-election. Also running for Chief are Herbert Francis and Tonya Francis.

There are 30 people running for band council, down from 33 on the preliminary list. The six current members of band council are seeking re-election.

Band elections will be held November 25th.