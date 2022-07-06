Three Candidates in the Running in Mulgrave Town Council’s Special Election

There will be three names on the ballot for a Special Election to fill a vacant seat on Mulgrave Town Council. Tuesday was the deadline to file nomination papers for candidates interested in running.

Seeking the council seat are Debbie King, Trevor DeCoste and Amber Carrigan.

Advance polls in this election will be held on Friday July 22nd and Tuesday July 26th from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Regular polling day is Saturday July 30th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Special Election was called following the resignation of Crystal Durling from Town Council in early May.