There will be three names on the ballot in a byelection to fill a vacant seat on Pictou Town Council.

Candidates wishing to run had until Tuesday afternoon to file their nomination papers.

Those who will campaign for the seat are Gary Cornish, Terry Dunbrack and Lloyd MacLean.

The byelection was called following the resignation of Town Councillor Matt Harris in March.

The byelection will be held June 21st.