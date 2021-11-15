Three Deaths, 99 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The province is reporting three deaths related to COVID-19. The Health and Wellness department says two people, a man and a woman, were residents of the East Cumberland long-term care home in Pugwash. Eight more residents and four additional staff members at the East Cumberland Lodge have tested posited for COVID-19. A total of 30 residents and eight staff members have tested positive. Also in Northern Zone, a woman in her 60’s died. She was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The province is also reporting 99 new cases of the virus and 109 recoveries since the last update on Friday.

There are 52 new cases in Central Zone, 25 in Northern Zone, 21 in Western one and one case in Eastern Zone.

There are 265 active cases of COVID-19; 16 people are in hospital, including seven in ICU.