Three Deaths from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, 313 New Cases

The province is reporting three deaths related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness department officials say a woman in her 60s in Central Zone, a woman in here 70s in Western Zone and a woman in her 70s in Northern Zone have died

There are 91 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

There are another 283 in hospital with COVID-19 including 137 who were identified as positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer required specialized care and 146 who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital/

Officials also report 313 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; 135 in Central Zone, 37 in Eastern Zone, 51 in Northern Zone and 90 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 3,306 active cases of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2.085 tests on Sunday.