Three Hockey X-Men named USports All-Canadians, Liam Hawel chosen Rookie of the Year

St. FX X-Men Hockey forward Liam Hawel is the USports Rookie of the Year. Hawel, first year

Liam Hawel (St. FX Athletics photo)

business student from Arnprior, Ontario was an AUS first team all-star this season and was third in the country in scoring with 37 points, and second in goals scored with 18.

Hawel is also a USports First Team All-Canadian and was named to the All-Rookie Team. Two of Hawel’s teammates are also USports All-Canadians. Forward Matthew Struthers and defenceman Santino Centarame are Second Team All-Canadians.

The USports National Men’s Hockey Championship opens in Wolfville Thursday. St. FX will face the Brock Badgers in the opening quarterfinal at 1 p.m.