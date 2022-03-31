Three Hockey X-Men named USports All-Canadians, Liam Hawel chosen Rookie of the Year

St. FX X-Men Hockey forward Liam Hawel is the USports Rookie of the Year. Hawel, first year

business student from Arnprior, Ontario was an AUS first team all-star this season and was third in the country in scoring with 37 points, and second in goals scored with 18.

Hawel is also a USports First Team All-Canadian and was named to the All-Rookie Team. Two of Hawel’s teammates are also USports All-Canadians. Forward Matthew Struthers and defenceman Santino Centarame are Second Team All-Canadians.

The USports National Men’s Hockey Championship opens in Wolfville Thursday. St. FX will face the Brock Badgers in the opening quarterfinal at 1 p.m.