Three injured in Beech Hill Road collision on Saturday

Three people were sent to hospital following a collision between a pick-up truck and a car just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon at the Beech Hill & Trunk 4 intersection. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke tells our newsroom that the two occupants of the car were taken to St. Martha’s with serious injuries, with the driver later airlifted to Halifax. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. Clarke says the road was closed for several hours while a collision analyst examined the scene. No word on whether charges will be laid, as the investigation continues. It’s the second serious collision at Beech Hill Road and Trunk 4 in less than a week – one person died following a crash on Monday morning.