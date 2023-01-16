Three Levels of Government combine to fund an Upgrade to Port Hawkesbury’s Water System

The Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Water System is getting an upgrade.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Deputy Premier and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton announced joint funding of $3.3 million for the project. The federal government is committing $1.3 million, the province $1.1 million and the town $880,000 to the improvements.

The existing Pitt Street water tower and the MacDonald Street pressure reducing valve vault will be replaced with a new above ground building and associated equipment. The will also upgrade the water treatment plant and water system district metering