Three Levels of Government Partner for Water Projects in Antigonish County

Antigonish County will see some water line improvements thanks to help from the federal and provincial governments.

In a joint announcement on Friday, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron announced funding for water projects in Antigonish, Richmond, and Colchester counties. The federal government is investing $1.2 million in the three projects, while the province is contributing over $1 million.

The Antigonish projects involve extending waterlines in North Grant by 2.5 kilometers, and from Church Street to Beech Hill. The federal government’s funding piece is $437,988, with the province adding another $364,954. The municipality is providing just over $292,000.

McCarron said the North Grant project will serve 17 residents to start, with the warden adding it is a large area. He said residents experience poor water quality and shortages, while the looping project in Beech Hill will allow for better water pressure and fewer disruptions, while also providing extra capacity for the area.

The warden thanked the province and the federal government, as well as councillors Donnie MacDonald and Bill MacFarlane for their efforts in pushing the projects forward.

McCarron said staff will prepare tenders for the work shortly.