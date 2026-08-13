Three Levels of Government provide Funding for Farm Equipment Rental Programs on Cape Breton Island

The provincial government has announced $620,000 in funding through the Community Economic Development Fund to a pair of Cape Breton based agriculture groups to update and expand their equipment rental programs.

The Cape Breton-Richmond Federation of Agriculture got $330,000 for a new baler, rock picker, lime and fertilizer spreading equipment, tillage equipment, drills and various forage equipment. The Inverness-Victoria Federation of Agriculture got $290,000 for cattle-handling, forage, tillage and manure management equipment, as well as a new software system to better manage equipment rentals.

Funding is also coming from the federal government and other sources

The Cape Breton-Richmond Federation of Agriculture’s total project cost is $533,300, with the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency providing $149,976 while the federation is contributing the remaining $53,324.

The Inverness/Victoria Federation of Agriculture’s total project cost is $600,000, with $150,000 coming from ACOA and $8,000 from the Municipality of the County of Inverness and the federation offering $152,000.