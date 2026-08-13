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Three Levels of Government provide Funding for Farm Equipment Rental Programs on Cape Breton Island

Aug 13, 2026 | Local News

The provincial government has announced $620,000 in funding through the Community Economic Development Fund to a pair of Cape Breton based agriculture groups to update and expand their equipment rental programs. 
 
The Cape Breton-Richmond Federation of Agriculture got $330,000 for a new baler, rock picker, lime and fertilizer spreading equipment, tillage equipment, drills and various forage equipment.  The Inverness-Victoria Federation of Agriculture got $290,000 for cattle-handling, forage, tillage and manure management equipment, as well as a new software system to better manage equipment rentals.
 
Funding is also coming from the federal government and other sources
 
The Cape Breton-Richmond Federation of Agriculture’s total project cost is $533,300, with the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency providing   $149,976 while the federation is contributing the remaining $53,324.
The Inverness/Victoria Federation of Agriculture’s total project cost is $600,000, with $150,000 coming from ACOA and $8,000 from the Municipality of the County of Inverness and the federation offering $152,000.  
 
The province stated the Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board helped bridge the timing of the provincial and federal funding, allowing the equipment to be on-site in time for 2026 field work 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.