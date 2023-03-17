Three Levels of Government Team up for Water Upgrades in the Community of Inverness

The Municipality of the County of Inverness, and the federal and provincial governments today announced a $24 million investment in water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades for Inverness.

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, and Inverness warden Bonnie MacIsaac made the announcement at the Inverness Volunteer Fire Department.

The funding will cover the cost of replacing the county’s wastewater treatment facility in Inverness with a new, more efficient facility which will protect the health of surrounding waters. It will also enable the County to upgrade the sanitary collection of wastewater and water distribution systems on Central Avenue and on Veteran’s Memorial Court.

The Province is investing about $8.1 million, the Government of Canada is contributing $9.8 million and the Municipality of the County of Inverness has committed $6.5 million.