Three Levels of Government to fund Water and Wastewater upgrades in the Town of Antigonish

Cape Breton Canso Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste and Town of Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron today announced a federal investment of more than $1.6 million and a municipal investment of more than $1.1 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster. The Government of Nova Scotia is also contributing more than $1.3 million.

Upgrades on West Street and James Street will benefit a total of 423 existing homes and lay the groundwork for up to 323 additional residential units. The project includes replacement and rehabilitation of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

This project is part of the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia’s funding agreement paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.