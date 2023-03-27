Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Three Local Arts, Cultural and Community Organizations receive Funding to Upgrade Facilities

This entry was posted in News on .

Three local arts, cultural and community organizations have received funding from the

Aerial view of the Beinn Mhabu, the Mabou Campus of Colaisde na Gaidhlig, the Gaelic College. (contributed)

province.

They are among 11 groups that are receiving $15.5 million from the Nova Scotia Government for new or upgraded infrastructure.

The largest local grant is $4.7 million towards project costs for the Pictou Cultural Hub.

The Gaelic College is receiving $300,000 toward its Mabou satellite campus, while the Inverness Centre for the Arts is getting $100,000 for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.