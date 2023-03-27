Three Local Arts, Cultural and Community Organizations receive Funding to Upgrade Facilities

Three local arts, cultural and community organizations have received funding from the

province.

They are among 11 groups that are receiving $15.5 million from the Nova Scotia Government for new or upgraded infrastructure.

The largest local grant is $4.7 million towards project costs for the Pictou Cultural Hub.

The Gaelic College is receiving $300,000 toward its Mabou satellite campus, while the Inverness Centre for the Arts is getting $100,000 for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.