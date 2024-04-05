Three Local Companies Submit Low Bids on Gravelling Projects

Three local construction companies offered low bids on gravelling projects in the province.

Zutphen Contractors offered the low bid of just over $1.5 million for three gravelling projects in Inverness county including 3.55 kilometres of Meagher Road, 3.3 kilometres of Broad Cove Road, and 1.9 kilometres of Gillis Road. Three other companies offered bids on the work.

Alva Construction offered the low bid of $1.82 million for two projects in Inverness County including five kilometres of New Campbellton Road and 3.6 kilometres of Stewart Road. Two other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of $2.18 million for five gravelling projects in King’s County. One other company bid on the work.