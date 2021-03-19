Three Local Hospitals facing Temporary Emergency Room Closures

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced temporary closures at three local ERs.

The ER at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital will close Friday, Mar. 19 at 8 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Mar. 22 at 8 a.m.

The ER at the Strait Richmond Hospital will close Saturday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. and reopen on Sunday, Mar. 21 at 8 a.m. It will close again at 7 p.m. on March 21 and reopen at 8 a.m. the next day.

The ER at the Victoria County Memorial Hospital will close at 8 a.m. on March 19 and reopen at 8 a.m. on March 20. It will close again on March 20 at 4 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on March 22.

The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage.