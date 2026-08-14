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Three Local Names on the List of Recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia

Aug 14, 2026 | Local News

Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage, Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, released the names of the Order of Nova Scotia’s newest members today, and three local names are on the list.  
 
The 2026 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia include Robert Bennett of New Glasgow, Dr. John Hamm of Stellarton, and L. Jane McMillan of Antigonish.  
 
Bennett is a social services leader, and was recognized for advancing inclusion, employment opportunities and community participation for people with diverse abilities 
 
Hamm, who received the honor posthumously, was a physician and former premier and was recognized for contributions to public service, health care, education, and Nova Scotia’s economic and fiscal development.  
 
McMillan, a legal anthropologist and educator; was recognized for advancing Indigenous rights, justice and reconciliation through research, education and community collaboration 
 
Other names of note to receive the Order of Nova Scotia this year include musician Matt Minglewood and artist, author, musician, and elder Alan Syliboy.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.