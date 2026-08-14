Three Local Names on the List of Recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia

Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage, Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, released the names of the Order of Nova Scotia’s newest members today, and three local names are on the list.

The 2026 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia include Robert Bennett of New Glasgow, Dr. John Hamm of Stellarton, and L. Jane McMillan of Antigonish.

Bennett is a social services leader, and was recognized for advancing inclusion, employment opportunities and community participation for people with diverse abilities

Hamm, who received the honor posthumously, was a physician and former premier and was recognized for contributions to public service, health care, education, and Nova Scotia’s economic and fiscal development.

McMillan, a legal anthropologist and educator; was recognized for advancing Indigenous rights, justice and reconciliation through research, education and community collaboration