Three Local Towns to Have New Mayors, Another Two Mayors Re-Elected by Acclamation as Nominations Close for Municipal Elections

The deadline has now closed for candidates wishing to run in next month’s municipal elections.

Locally, two Mayors have been re-elected by acclamation. Incumbent Ron Chisholm was the lone candidate for Mayor in Mulgrave when the deadline passed Tuesday. In fact, all candidates for Mulgrave Town Council have been elected by acclamation; Bob Russell, Jane Tate, Joanne Maas Latimer and Helen Michel.

In the Town of Pictou, Jim Ryan has been re-elected Mayor by acclamation.

Several other towns will have new Mayors as the current leaders are not reoffering, Laurie Boucher in Antigonish, Danny MacGillivray in Stellarton and Donald Hussher in Trenton.

In contested races for Mayor, Sean Cameron and Emilie Chiasson will be on the ballot in Antigonish; incumbent Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will be challenged by Jason Aucoin and Archie MacLaughlin in Port Hawkesbury; incumbent Nancy Dicks and Mark Firth will vye for Mayor in New Glasgow; while incumbent Lennie White and Lori Peters are running for Mayor in Westville.

There’s a three way race in Stellarton for Mayor, with Bryan Knight, Simon Lawand and Darren Stroud on the ballot. In Trenton, Cathy Cotter and Alec Dove are running for Mayor.

Among local rural municipalities, a number of districts were acclaimed, including three in Antigonish County Council, three in Inverness County Council, two in Richmond County, two in the District of St. Mary’s, seven in the District of Guysborough and four in Pictou County Council. A complete list of candidates can be found in the news section of the 989XFM website.