Three members of the St. FX Football X-Men are USports All-Stars.

USports handed out its annual football awards last night. X-Men Punter and Kicker Ben Hadley is a first team Special Teams All-Canadian.

Two other members of the St. FX offence were named second team All-Canadians; Running Back Malcolm Bussey and Receiver Ben Harrington.