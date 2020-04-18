Three more deaths reported in Nova Scotia from COVID-19

There have been three more deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That raises the number of people who have died from the virus to seven. Provincial Health officials say all three were residents of the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Premier Stephen McNeil says his greatest fear was the virus would make its way into long-term care homes, and he’s sad to learn of this devastating loss of life. He says the province is working with Northwood to implement an emergency plan to isolate the virus and protect residents.

There are eight licensed long-term care homes with COVID-19, involving 67 residents and 48 staff.

The province has also announced it has identified 43 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, one is in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s eastern zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. There are no new cases in the Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County. As of today there are 649 cases of the virus in Nova Scotia. Eleven people are in hospital, five of those in intensive care.