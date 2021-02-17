There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say all three new infections are in Central Zone. One case is related to travel to New Brunswick. The person is self-isolating as required. The other two cases are under investigation as more information needs to be gathered. There are now 14 active cases of the virus. One person is in hospital, in ICU.

Premier Stephen McNeil says six cases over two days is a low number, but it is the most cases the province has recorded in consecutive days in close to a month. He says it’s a reminder that COVID-19 is still in the province and why Nova Scotians can’t let complacency set in.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 922 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.