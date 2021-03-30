The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 24.

One case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. Another case is in Northern Zone and is currently under investigation. The other case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,572 Nova Scotia tests yesterday.