Three New Cases of COVID-19; One Person Dies of the Virus

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the province. A woman in her 80s in the central zone passed away. He passing raised the number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 66.

The province also reported three new cases today, bringing the total of active cases to 17.

The cases are in Central Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,900 Nova Scotia tests yesterday. As of yesterday, health workers administered 55,176 vaccine doses, over 18,983 of which are second doses.