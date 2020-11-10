Three New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials say the new cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, the traveller is self-isolating as required. The other two are linked to the cluster of cases in Clayton Park in Halifax. There are now 18 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, two more than Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 118,317 negative test results, 1,132 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital