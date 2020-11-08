Three New Cases of COVID-19 Identified

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The new cases are in the Central Zone. All three cases are under investigation. The number of active cases remains at 20, as three previous infections were declared resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he is concerned about the recent increases in both the number of cases and the notices about potential public exposure of the virus. He says Nova Scotians can’t be complacent about this virus. He says that means continuing to follow public health protocols including social distancing, wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 722 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 116,870 negative test results, 1,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.