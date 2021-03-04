There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say all three new infections are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

There are 29 active cases of the virus, one less than Wednesday. Five people are in hospital, two of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,551 tests on Wednesday.

The province has also announced that many of the restrictions it imposed a week ago in the Halifax Regional Municipality are being lifted Friday morning at 8 a.m. The restrictions affected restaurant hours, sport competitions, cultural performances and non-essential travel.