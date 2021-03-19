There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new cases are in Central Zone and all close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 17 active cases of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,549 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

The province has also announced residents of New Brunswick will no longer have to self-isolate upon arrival in Nova Scotia and they won’t have to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form.

The province is also lifting the additional restrictions in the Halifax Regional Municipality and surrounding communities.