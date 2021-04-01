Three New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in the provincial. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials say two of the cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The third new infection is in the Western Zone, related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

There are 24 active cases of the virus. One person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,240 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.