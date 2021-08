There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There is also one recovery.

Two of the new cases are in Central Zone and one is in Eastern Zone, all related to travel

There are now 19 active cases of COVID-19. One person is in ICU.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,072 tests

To dates, more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 654,766 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.