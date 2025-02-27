Three People Charged by Police in Pictou County After Drugs and Cash Were Seized

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged three people as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Mountville.

On February 25, in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, the PCISCEU, assisted by RCMP Police Dog Services, the Stellarton Police Department, Pictou County District RCMP and the Antigonish/Guysborough County District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mountville Road.

At the home, two women and a man were safely arrested. During a search of the property, officers located seized license plates and cell phones.

As part of the investigation, officers then conducted a targeted traffic stop of a Honda Civic travelling nearby on Mountville Road. Officers arrested the four occupants, a man and three women, and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, diazepam, drug paraphernalia, and cash during a search of the vehicle.

Justin Kenneth Coady, 42, John Gregory Gerrior, 34, and Katelyn Rose Kirk, 33, face charges of

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Diazepam for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The two women arrested at the home and two of the female occupants in the Honda were later released without charges.

Coady and Gerrior were released on conditions. They are set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on May 26, at 9:30 a.m.

Kirk was held in custody and released by the courts on conditions. She will also return in Pictou Provincial Court on May 26, at 9:30 a.m.