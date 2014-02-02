Three People Charged in Attempted Murder Investigation in New Glasgow

The New Glasgow Regional Police has charged three people with attempted murder and firearms charges. Police say the charges are in connection with an ongoing attempted murder investigation on Washington Street that occurred on February 16th. The 30-year-old victim received life-threatening injuries.

The three were arrested on Saturday in River John by Pictou County District RCMP during an unrelated investigation.

The three people arrested are a 48-year-old male, a 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old woman.

All have been charged with attempted murder and several firearms offences. They have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou Monday.

New Glasgow Regional Police are continuing to ask the public for information and the whereabouts of Angela Lynn Taylor who is wanted on similar charges as the three already detained by authorities. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.