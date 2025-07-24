Three People Injured in a Head-on Collision on Highway 104 Near Heatherton

A head-on collision near Heatherton led to a closure of the 104 for several hours Wednesday.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Antigonish County District RCMP attended a report of a collision on Highway 104 at Summerside Road, near Heatherton.

A Ford Fiesta travelling eastbound and a Ford Mustang travelling westbound collided head-on, resulting in injuries to the driver and only occupant of the Fiesta and injuries to both the driver and passenger in the Mustang. All were transported to hospital by EHS. A collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours and has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.