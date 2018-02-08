Three rescued after fishing boat takes on water near George’s Island, Guysborough County

The Guysborough District RCMP say that one person is still missing after a fishing boat took on water Tuesday evening near George’s Island. The RCMP say they responded to a call at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Four people were on board, and three have been rescued to this point. One person has yet to be located. The RCMP is assisting Joint Rescue Coordination Centre with this operation. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is assisting as well.

An RCMP release says that they have also asked the Underwater Recovery Team to assist in the search for the missing person. This is an ongoing investigation.